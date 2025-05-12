Bhubaneswar: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Bhubaneswar Monday evening on a five-day visit.

During the visit, Bhagwat is scheduled to chair organisational meetings and training sessions.

Amid stringent security, he arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar and was received by senior RSS leaders and volunteers.

Though Bhagwat’s itinerary was not made public, RSS leaders said he would attend a training session and chair closed-door meetings.

He will stay at the Sangh Sikshya Barga (training camp) at Gatiroutpatna in Cuttack, and not attend any programmes outside the campus, an RSS leader said.

Bhagwat will leave the state May 16, he said.

He is likely to address the RSS volunteers on three separate occasions during his stay at the camp, the leader said.

Bhagwat will also review the ongoing activities of the RSS in the state, and help prepare a roadmap for the centenary celebrations of the RSS here, he said.

PTI