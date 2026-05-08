Bhubaneswar: Christopher Cooter, High Commissioner of Canada to India, accompanied by his wife, paid a courtesy visit to Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment and Energy, at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Additional Chief Secretary, Energy, Vishal Kumar Dev, and Principal Secretary, Forest, Environment & Climate Change, as well as CMD of OPTCL, Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, were also present during the meeting Thursday. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation between India and Canada, with special emphasis on Odisha. Key areas of collaboration included agri-exports, technology partnerships, and bilateral trade.

The Deputy CM highlighted Odisha’s leadership in mineral production, stating that the state holds 92 per cent of India’s chromite reserves and possesses significant rare earth mineral deposits along its coastline. Opportunities for Foreign Direct Investment, particularly in mining and value-added industries, were also discussed in detail.

The Canadian delegation expressed keen interest in investment opportunities in Odisha’s automobile sector. Both sides also discussed ways to enhance bilateral trade and leverage technology partnerships for sustainable industrial growth. Singh Deo briefed the delegation on the origin of Odisha, its rich cultural heritage, and the current agricultural landscape, highlighting the state’s balanced approach to tradition and modern development.

He said Odisha welcomes global partnerships that foster technology transfer, investment, and market access while ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth. Recognised as an ‘Achiever’ state in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business report, Odisha is attracting global investors with its policy stability, infrastructure, and industry-ready ecosystem.

Of the three Green Hydrogen Hubs proposed in India, two will come up in Odisha — at Paradip and Gopalpur. These hubs are expected to drive the state’s transition from conventional to renewable energy, positioning Odisha as a national leader in green technology and decarbonisation. The Deputy Chief Minister noted that Canada has shown interest in investing in joint projects related to clean energy and industrial cooperation.