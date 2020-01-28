Sambalpur: Two labourers died and three others sustained critical injuries after a tractor they were aboard was hit by a private bus on National Highway-55 under Jujumura police limit in Sambalpur district Sunday.

Later while the police checked the papers of the two vehicles, they imposed hefty fines on both the tractor and bus owner under the new Motor Vehicle Act.

The owners of the tractor and a bus were fined Rs 53,200 and Rs 27,000 respectively by the State Transport Department for violation of traffic rules.

Sources said the police seized the tractor and the bus for inspection after the collision between the two.

The bus was en route to Sambalpur from Angul when the driver lost control over the vehicle and hit the tractor from behind.

As per reports, the tractor owner had violated traffic rules on seven counts. He was issued a challan of Rs 16,200 for arrear tax, Rs 10,000 each for not having a valid permit and PUC (Pollution under Control) certificate, Rs 5,000 each for not having overall fitness and trolley fitness certificates and Rs 2,000 for lack of insurance certificate.

Similarly, the driver was fined Rs 5,000 for driving without a licence.

On the other hand, the bus was fined Rs 10,000 each for not having a travel permit for carrying passengers and PUC certificate, Rs 5,000 against not maintaining fitness certificate and Rs 2,000 for not insuring the vehicle.

PNN