Cuttack: In order to facilitate easy access as well as for the convenience of physically challenged persons in Odisha, the state transport department has decided to have single-window counters at all regional transport offices (RTOs) in the state.

As people throng these offices in large numbers to apply for driving license and several other certificates, physically challenged persons of the state had been facing various difficulties. Keeping this in mind, the transport department wrote to state Transport Commissioner in this regard Wednesday. The department has directed the Commissioner to make all necessary arrangements for the purpose, at RTO offices across the state, immediately.

Notably, a state level meeting of the advisory Board of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) was conducted December 20 last year pertaining to problems faced by physically challenged persons. Transport Minister Ashok Chandra Panda and senior officials of the department had attended the meeting where it was decided to have single-window counters.

PNN