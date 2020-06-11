Cuttack: A day after announcing commencement of driving license test booking slots, Odisha government Thursday overturned its own decision.

“The decision has been taken by the state government in order to avoid public congregation at the regional transport offices (RTO) which may lead to spread of the deadly coronavirus,” an RTO official of Cuttack office said.

The residents have been asked not to come to the RTO offices across the state until further notifications pertaining to booking slots are released.

Notably, the state government Wednesday announced that the slot booking for driving license test will begin at 7 am Thursday while test slots for learner license can be booked from June 22.