Mumbai: Actress Rubina Dilaik, who is currently enjoying the motherhood phase, Saturday delighted her fans by sharing a glimpse of her family’s cherished moments during a staycation in Lonavala.

Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla have become parents to twin daughters — Jeeva and Edhaa.

On their outing, the ‘Chotti Bahu’ actress was accompanied by her adorable twins, her mother, and Abhinav.

The series of photographs shows Rubina wearing a black crop top and an olive green cargo pants. She tied her hair in a ponytail, and accessorised the look with black sunglasses, and slippers.

The picture shows Rubina and her mother holding the little girls in their hands and basking in the sun, sitting against a picturesque mountainous backdrop.

Another photo shows, Rubina donning an orange outfit. For the makeup she opted for a golden eyeshadow, and nude lips. She kept her hair open, and accessorised with golden earrings.

The snap shows Abhinav donning a black shirt. The couple is seen sipping on a drink and posing for a selfie.

The last solo picture of Rubina shows her enjoying a plate of pasta.

The post is captioned as: “Family that travels together, stays together”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina was last seen in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’, and Abhinav was seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.