Bhubaneswar: As India ushers in a new era in professional sports with the launch of the inaugural Rugby Premier League in the country, the Kalinga Black Tigers – one of the league’s founding teams- marked a significant milestone with the unveiling of their official jersey and mascot at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar Saturday.

Backed by I-lunch Ventures, an investment firm deeply rooted in Odisha, the Kalinga Black Tigers represent more than just a sporting franchise; they embody a broader vision for the state’s development and recognition on the national stage. Hunch Ventures has consistently supported Odisha through impactful initiatives. Earlier this year, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Startup Odisha in a landmark move to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. With the Kalinga Black Tigers, Hunch continues its commitment to nurturing talent, celebrating regional identity, and bringing Odisha to the forefront of national conversations.

The event was graced by several key dignitaries and Rugby Premier League patrons, including Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister; Rahul Bose, President of Rugby India; Priyadarshi Mishra, President, Odisha Rugby Football Association (ORFA); Karanpal Singh, Founder of Hunch Ventures and Co-owner of the Kalinga Black Tigers; Head Coach Mike Friday; Assistant Coach Rajeev Nath; and the full team roster of the Kalinga Black Tigers.

The guests officially unveiled the Kalinga Black Tigers’ jersey, marking a proud moment for the team and the state. The newly unveiled jersey is a striking tribute to Odisha’s rich heritage and indomitable spirit. Inspired by the rare and powerful melanistic black tigers native to the region’s forests, the design reflects the team’s core values of strength and resilience. Adding to the cultural symbolism, the team also introduced its official mascot, the “Paika,” representing the valor of the legendary Kalinga warriors and capturing the legacy and pride that the team stands for.

This occasion also marks a historic milestone for the state of Odisha. While the state has long supported the growth of rugby at the grassroots level, fostering talent across districts through sustained efforts by coaches, institutions, and communities-this is the first time Odisha is represented at the national league level for a global sport. It signifies the realization of a long-standing aspiration and reinforces Odisha’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the national sporting landscape.

Speaking at the occasion, Bose said, “It gives the RPL Governing Council great happiness that the League has a team from the state of Odisha. Odisha’s contribution to Indian sport, both on and off the field, is a well-documented story. Its contribution to Indian Rugby was and is significant. The Kalinga Black Tigers have a formidable team with some of the best-known rugby players in the world and in India. We wish them all the best in their efforts to take Indian rugby onto the global stage.”

Sharing his vision, Singh added, “Hunch has been supporting rugby over the years. Almost half of our Women’s National team consisted of Odias, who went on to win the silver in the Asia sevens in 2021. KBT is named after The black tigers, indigenous to Odisha, symbolising power and agility.” He further added, “Rugby, is a high-intensity full contact sport, and will resonate well with the audiences both in Odisha and nationally.”

Head Coach Mike Friday expressed his excitement about the team’s future. “Rugby is growing rapidly worldwide, and I’m thrilled to see it gaining attention in India with the launch of the Rugby Premier League. The Kalinga Black Tigers combine world-class players like Rosko, Perry, Maurice Harry, and Lucas with talented Indian athletes, creating a powerful and dynamic team. Having worked with them, I’m confident their passion, resilience, and team spirit will shine through as they proudly represent Odisha. With the right mix of collective energy, determination, and skill, the Black Tigers are set to be strong contenders in the series. Get ready for the “Ambush”.

The event set a confident tone for the debut season of the Rugby Premier League and underscored Odisha’s growing stature as a destination for world-class sporting events. The Rugby Premier League starts June 15 and will be streamed live on JioHotstar. The Kalinga Black Tigers will begin their campaign against Hyderabad on the opening day of the Rugby Premier League Season 1.

