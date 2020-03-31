Bhadrak: The Odisha government has issued advisory of avoiding public gathering — more than seven people in one place — in order to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus. In a drive to bring offenders to book, the Department of Transportation Monday evening rescued more than 60 bonded labourers and have seized a trailer from a place on National Highway 16 here.

The seized trailer has been handed over to the rural police officials while the rescued workers have been asked to be kept at Gelpur School as per the instructions of the administration.

It was learnt that the workers were travelling from Khurda to Jharkhand.

PNN