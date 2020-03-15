Keonjhar: Rumours ran wild in Keonjhar area Saturday that those having single sons need to worship God Sani to ward off evil happenings to their sons.

The Sani temple at Siddhamath saw a huge rush of devotees Saturday amid rumours of coronavirus spread. The gathering of devotees is contrary to the government instruction to prevent such crowds. Conscious citizens demanded that innocent people living in rural pockets should be sensitized against such rumours set afloat by vested interests to increase their businesses.

Thousands of men and women were seen standing in serpentine queues for the puja at the Sani temple.

Some women were visibly worried after such rumours were spread. They said that the worship of God Sani will surely save their only sons from harm. Some others kept quiet.

As per the rumour, those having two sons should donate Rs 1 each and worship the god to ward off danger to their kids. Given huge rush of devotees, the amount of bhog and coconuts increased several folds.

The temple is under the endowment department. Social activists and conscious citizens observed that floating rumours to increase sale of bhog and coconuts was done without the knowledge of the department. They demanded that there is a need for an investigation into who floated the rumours and who took the donation money of the devotees.

Sanjay Tripathy, a priest, said that this is pure rumours. Some people float such rumours in rural areas while innocent people suffer financially because of this, he added. When contacted, executive officer of the endowment department, Ramachandra Kisku, pleaded innocence about the rumours. He assured that he would take steps in this regard.

PNN