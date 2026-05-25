The rupee has breached Rs 96-a-dollar mark and is now racing towards crossing the psychological Rs 100 barrier, despite repeated efforts to steady its fall. As the dollar surges, markets grow nervous, policymakers scramble for answers, and ordinary Indians brace for rising costs. The weakening rupee is no longer just a currency story—it is a warning signal, exposing deep er economic vulnerabilities and raising urgent questions for both households and the government. The Indian rupee is weakening sharply under the combined pressure of foreign capital flight, rising crude oil prices, and a globally stronger US dollar.

A falling rupee raises India’s cost of governance by inflating import bills, debt repayments, and subsidy burdens. Costlier crude and edible oil imports fuel inflation, forcing tax cuts and wider fiscal deficits, while Reserve Bank of India (RBI) interventions drain forex reserves. Export gains may help, but immediate fiscal and administrative pressures intensify.

The rupee was weakening even before the Iran war due to sustained foreign investor sell-offs. But depreciation accelerated sharply—down 5.01% between March and May 21—as the war triggered a surge in crude oil prices.

Former economic advisor Surjit Bhalla has warned that the government’s electoral dominance has pushed India into an “economic comfort zone,” breeding policy complacency. He points to stalled private investment despite higher public spending, a sharp fall in FDI— from 2.5% to 0.8% of GDP, and restrictive investment policies, including the scrapping of investment treaties. Bhalla also challenges claims that India is the world’s fastest-growing major economy, noting that in per capita dollar GDP growth, countries like Bangladesh and Ethiopia are ahead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned that ongoing global wars, the pandemic, and an energy crisis have created a “decade of disasters.” Speaking to the Indian diaspora at The Hague, he cautioned that if left unchecked, these challenges could reverse decades of progress and push massive global populations back into poverty.

A falling rupee weakens Indian purchasing power by making imports significantly more expensive. India remains vulnerable because it depends heavily on imports, foreign investment, and a global financial system centred on the dollar. Every time the rupee falls sharply, it exposes that dependence.

The challenge, therefore, is not simply to defend the rupee in moments of stress. It is to build resilience—by reducing imports, strengthening exports, expanding domestic manufacturing, and deepening confidence in India’s own economic foundations.

Four factors are driving the rupee slide. First, foreign investors are pulling money out. As global funds exit Indian equities and bonds, they sell rupees and buy dollars, increasing demand for the US currency and pushing the rupee lower. This has led to almost over a year-long busting of the stock market.

Second, India’s rising oil bill is intensifying pressure. Since India imports over 80% of its crude oil and pays in dollars, higher global oil prices mean India needs far more dollars to meet its energy needs, widening the trade deficit.

And those advocating for alternative energy dependent toy-tech batteries fail to appreciate that electricity storage technique is again imported, far less efficient and lets dollar rise further. In comparative terms, batteries increase foreign exchange outgo, dump yards flood with toxic materials and the problems compound. The replacement costs of batteries are higher as many government departments which purchased battery cars realise. In four years, batteries deplete critically, leading to faster junking of vehicles, while an ICE vehicle could be functional for about 40 years.

Third, the US dollar itself has strengthened. Higher American interest rates, rising treasury yields, and global uncertainty have made the dollar a preferred safe haven. Finally, policy choices matter. The RBI has at times allowed the rupee to soften rather than aggressively defend it, hoping to preserve export competitiveness and support growth amid economic stress.

The rupee’s fall is not just a market fluctuation; it exposes India’s structural dependence on dollar-dominated imports. A weaker rupee raises import costs, fuels inflation, squeezes businesses, and makes overseas education and travel costlier. The real challenge is not merely to defend the rupee, but to reduce vulnerability—through deeper domestic resilience. Until that changes, every rise in the dollar will continue to reverberate across India’s economy.