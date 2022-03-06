Angul: The ruling BJD is vexed with twin problems of finding a candidate for chairperson of Angul zilla parishad as well as nomination of candidates for the urban local body polls, a report said.

The politics over panchayat elections is yet to get over.

The party which registered landslide victories in panchayat polls in the state is yet to announce the candidates for the post of chairpersons, vice-chairpersons of many of the panchayat samitis as well as zilla parishads while the civic body poll dates have been announced.

The problem has become more acute when aspirants for the urban local body polls have been lobbying with the party leaders for tickets.

Meanwhile, the announcement of the civic body polls has heat up the politics in Angul town. The party leaders are racing against time to finalise the candidates for the election to the Angul Municipality with only a few days left to file nominations.

The party leaders are regularly conducting meetings to finalise the name of the candidate for ward no-23 of Angul Municipality while the election of the zilla parishad chairperson is scheduled for March 13.

The ruling party has secured absolute majority by winning in 27 zilla parishad zones. As a result, it has become an uphill task for the party leaders to select one of them as chairperson with many of the winning candidates staking their claims for the post.

Many of the aspirants are MLA’s loyalists. Vexed with the problem, the party leaders are planning to send a list of probable names to the state party president to select one of them as zilla parishad chairperson.

BJD has won in 27 out of 28 zones in Angul district. The party has become the only claimant for the chairperson’s post with the magic number being 15 to form the council. The appointment of chairperson will be held March 13.

PNN