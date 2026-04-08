Chhatrapur: Ganjam district administration has initiated steps towards building a channel connecting the waters of Rushikulya river and Tampara lake soon.

The decision came following a meeting convened by the Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan including the Chhatrapur MLA Krushna Chandra Nayak in Chhatrapur Monday.

Additionally, the Nolianuagan sea beach that lies right behind the Tampara lake opens the door for connectivity with the Bay of Bengal as well. Nayak said that a new pathway or bridge will be planned to join the beach with the lake depending on the feasibility for tourists to access the beach.

The preparations are at the final phase for conservation of the Nolianuagan sea beach by turning it into a blue flag beach, the Collector said. Important criterion and standards required for conversion of the beach into blue flag beach were also taken up in the meeting.

Notably, the water level in the Tampara lake is on the decline due to irregular rainfall. Opening a channel between the river and the lake may give rise to the water level. While beautification and restoration of the Tampara lake park is already underway, the park is set to attract more tourists with a cultural initiative under the banner ‘Tampara Tarangini’ that is scheduled every Sunday evening.

Other attendees included Chhatrapur Sub Collector Sibashish Baral, Chhatrapur Tehsildar Dibya Mohanty, District Tourism Officer Janak Tarai, irrigation and public works department officials.