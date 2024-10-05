St John’s (Antigua): Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, and Akeal Hosein, opted out for personal reasons as West Indies announced a refreshed T20I squad for their upcoming three-match white ball series against Sri Lanka.

In their absence, the team will test new talent and returning faces in the three-match T20I series in Dambulla, as part of a wider effort to assess the depth and versatility of the squad.

One of the most notable returns is that of opening batter Evin Lewis, who last represented the West Indies in the T20 World Cup in 2022. His comeback marks a significant step for the batter, who has also been included in the ODI squad for the Sri Lanka tour.

Lewis will be joined by Brandon King, another returning player, who has recovered from a side injury that had ruled him out of much of the T20 World Cup and the 2024 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

With Russell and other senior players absent, West Indies have called up two new faces: Trinbago Knight Riders’ allrounder Terrance Hinds and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ Shamar Springer. Both players impressed during the 2024 CPL season, with Hinds excelling as a death bowler for TKR, and Springer emerging as the Falcons’ top wicket-taker in a spin-heavy tournament.

Springer’s slower-ball variations and consistent performances made him a standout, and he is expected to be a valuable asset on the slower pitches of Sri Lanka.

Rovman Powell will continue to captain the T20I side, with Roston Chase serving as his deputy. Chase, who recently secured a central contract with West Indies, brings experience and versatility, particularly in the spin department, where he will support frontline spinner Gudakesh Motie. Motie, a left-arm finger spinner, will be the team’s primary spin option, but Chase and other all-rounders will also be called upon to exploit Sri Lanka’s conditions.

Coach Daren Sammy, who now leads the selection panel following a revamp of the system, expressed confidence in the squad despite the absence of key players. “The tour of Sri Lanka gives us a chance to test our depth and assess players in different situations, especially with several senior players missing out for various reasons, including a need for rest and rehabilitation from injury,” Sammy said in a Cricket West Indies statement. “We are confident in the squad’s ability to compete strongly against Sri Lanka.”

Sherfane Rutherford, who missed the 2024 CPL for personal reasons, has also been included in the squad as a key finisher, while Andre Fletcher has been chosen as the reserve opener behind Lewis and King. Johnson Charles, who had a standout CPL season, narrowly missed selection despite reinventing himself as a 360-degree batter with St Lucia Kings.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph returns to the squad after being rested for the recent home T20I series against South Africa, while left-arm seamer Obed McCoy, often used as a death-over specialist, did not make the cut.

Seventeen-year-old Jewel Andrew has bolted into West Indies’ ODI squad for the three-match series in Pallekele. He could become the youngest West Indian to make his debut in ODI cricket; only Derek Sealy and Garry Sobers made their international debuts for West Indies at the age of 17.

West indie T2OI squad:

Rovman Powell (capt), Roston Chase (vice-capt), Fabian Allen, Alick Athanaze, Andre Fletcher, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer

West Indies ODI squad:

Shai Hope (capt), Alzarri Joseph (vice-capt), Jewel Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr