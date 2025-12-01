Moscow: The Russian parliament’s lower house will Tuesday hold a ratification vote on a key defence pact with India, according to parliamentary sources.

The vote on the India-Russia Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS) will be held ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to India.

As part of preparations for Putin’s visit, which will begin Thursday, the vote by the State Duma will be held in priority order Tuesday.

The RELOS agreement aims to streamline coordination for joint military exercises, disaster relief, and other operations.

The key defence pact was signed February 18, 2025, in Moscow by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and erstwhile Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin to enhance military cooperation between the two privileged strategic partners.

Putin will make a two-day visit to India to hold annual summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is expected to produce a plethora of significant outcomes, including in the trade and defence spheres, to further solidify the bilateral strategic ties.