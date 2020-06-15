Moscow: A Russian court has found former US marine Paul Whelan guilty of spying for the United States. The Russian court sentenced him to 16 years in jail Monday. The verdict came in for severe criticism. The US ambassador to Russia called the decision an egregious violation of human rights that would harm ties. Paul Whelan, holds US, British, Canadian and Irish passports. He was detained by agents from Russia’s Federal Security Service in a Moscow hotel room December 28, 2018.

Caught in the act

Russia has said Whelan, 50, was caught red-handed with a computer flash drive containing classified information. Whelan, who pleaded not guilty, said he was set up in a sting. He had stated that he thought the drive, given to him by a Russian acquaintance, contained holiday photos.

US Ambassador’s viewpoint

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan told reporters after the verdict that no evidence had been produced to prove Whelan’s guilt. Sullivan demanded that Whelan be released immediately. “His conviction is a mockery of justice,” said Sullivan. He added that the ruling would not have ‘a good influence’ on already poor ties between Moscow and Washington.

Whelan’s lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov said his client had been told a different story when detained. He was told he would be part of a prisoner swap with a Russian national held in the United States. The Russian foreign ministry was asked t comment on this issue. A spokesperson said Russia had approached the US for prisoner swaps. However, it did not get any positive response.

Swapping of prisoners

Moscow has repeatedly called on Washington to secure the release of two Russian nationals. One of them is convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout while the other is Konstantin Yaroshenko, a pilot. Both are serving 20 years in the United States for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the country.

Lawyer’s statement

Zherebenkov said Whelan had no objection to the idea of formally asking Russia to pardon him. If it is granted could secure his release. Whelan will serve his sentence in a maximum security prison, Moscow’s city court said. His trial was closed because authorities said it involved the discussion of state secrets.

Russian prosecutors had accused Whelan of having at least the rank of a US military intelligence colonel. They had asked the court to sentence Whelan to 18 years in a maximum security prison.