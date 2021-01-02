Moscow: Russian nuclear power plants (NPPs) generated over 215.746 billion kWh of electricity in 2020, an all-time high beating the annual record during the Soviet era, sthe country’s sole national operating enterprise of NPPs Rosenergoatom said.

The annual output of Soviet NPPs, including those in Ukraine, Lithuania and Armenia, reached its peak in 1988 with 215.669 billion kWh of electricity, Xinhua news agency quoted Rosenergoatom as saying in a statement Friday.

The 2020 generation was higher than the annual target of 207.614 billion kWh and the 2019 output by almost 7 billion kWh, according to the statement.

Compared to the 47 power units operating in the Soviet Union in 1988, Rosenergoatom said it now only runs 37 units.

Currently, the share of nuclear generation is about 19 per cent of the total electricity generation in Russia, according to the company.

