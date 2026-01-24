A viral video showing a Russian couple’s first encounter with India’s famously noisy honking culture has left social media users amused. The clip highlights the cultural shock many first-time visitors experience while navigating Indian traffic.

What the trending clip shows

Shared on Instagram by user Marina Kharbani, the viral clip records a routine car ride that quickly turns into a humorous moment. In her caption, Marina explains that her parents were genuinely trying to understand the constant honking around them. “They were trying so hard to figure out why everyone was honking. I told them—welcome to India, here you don’t really need a reason to honk,” she wrote.

The video shows Marina’s parents sitting in the back seat as the driver repeatedly sounds the horn at vehicles ahead. Her father, clearly confused, looks around and asks why the driver is honking so frequently. Moments later, he wonders if they have done something wrong or if the honking is directed at them, admitting that he cannot understand the reason behind it.

Marina can be seen laughing and nodding throughout the exchange, clearly enjoying the cultural contrast unfolding inside the car.

Here’s the viral video:

How netizens reacted

What made the viral video especially relatable for viewers was how accurately it reflected the reactions of many foreigners visiting India for the first time. In several countries, honking is often linked to anger or impatience.

The comments section quickly turned into a discussion on road etiquette. One user explained that honking in India helps drivers navigate crowded streets with limited visibility and sudden lane changes. Another added that the horn is simply a way of letting others know you are nearby, especially in traffic where vehicles move freely across lanes.

The viral video sparked a broader conversation on how everyday actions, such as honking, can carry very different meanings across cultures, turning a simple car ride into a moment of shared humour and understanding.

