Bhubaneswar: A brilliant century by Ruturaj Gaikwad (110 batting, 181b, 9×4, 3×6) and his third wicket unbroken partnership of 181 runs with Ankit Bawne (80 batting, 184b, 8×4) put hosts Maharashtra in the driver’s seat at stumps Wednesday on the second day of their Group C Ranji Trophy encounter against Odisha in Pune. The hosts were 219 for two at the MCA Stadium in Pune in their first essay after dismissing Odisha for 293 in their first innings.

There was some hope for Odisha when both the Maharashtra openers SM Gugale (7) and JS Pande (17) were back in the hut quickly and the home team were under some pressure at 38 for two. However, Gaikwad and Bawne did not give the Odisha bowlers any chance and took their team to a position of strength. Maharashtra’s ploy is clear; they want to take a sizeable first innings lead and put Odisha under pressure when they bat third in the game.

Rajesh Mohanty and Suryakanth Pradhan were the bowlers to share the two Maharashtra wickets to fall on the day. The rest of the Odia bowlers failed to have any impact on the Maharashtra batsmen. amid Odisha must be ruing their decision to rest their premier fast bowler Basant Mohanty for this game. Why the decision to rest him for the match is still a mystery.

Earlier resuming at their overnight score of 220 for five, Odisha lost Shantanu Mishra (84) early on and with it their hopes of a big total vanished. The batsman failed to add on to his overnight score and was bowled by Ashay Palkar (4/81). Rajesh Dhuper (110 n o, 152b, 6×4, 7×6) got to his maiden Ranji Trophy hundred, but he was always fighting a lost cause. Suryakant (28, 13b, 5×4, 1×6) used the long handle, but it did not last.

Brief scores: Odisha 293 (Rajesh Dhuper 110 n o, Ashay Palkar 4/81); Maharashtra 219 for two (Ruturaj Gaikwad 110 batting, Ankit Bawne 80 batting). Match to continue.

PNN