Dubai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finally displayed the much-needed intent, keeping themselves just mathematically alive with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an IPL-2020 match here Sunday. The fearless cricket that skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni so expected came to the fore as CSK chased down a target of 146 in 18.4 overs to take their tally to eight points. It also helped them go up seventh place in the points table.

Young Ruturaj Gaikwad (65, n o, 51b, 4×4, 3×6) showed his potential with a maiden fifty but skipper Dhoni wouldn’t be wrong in thinking that it came too late in the day when the ‘Yellow Brigade’is all but out of the play-off reckoning.

Gaikwad and veteran Ambati Rayudu (39, 27b, 3×4, 2×6) added 67 runs in 8.2 overs for the second wicket to finish off a chase in style although it might have been too little too late.

However, with CSK’s maximum achievable points tally set to be 12, a victory for KKR in their next game against Kings XI Punjab Monday, will officially end the campaign for Dhoni’s brigade.

KKR are currently 12 points while Mumbai Indians (before Sunday evening game), Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are all on 14 points.

CSK looked purposeful in their pursuit of a small target. Gaikwad, one of the most talked-about young players in this league, finally had a good day in office. He looked assured while choosing the loose deliveries as he swept Yuzvendra Chahal for a boundary and came down the track to loft Moeen Ali for a six. Fittingly, a hooked six by Gaikwad brought CSK’s much-awaited win.

Rayudu, at the other end, used Navdeep Saini’s pace, as he slashed him over backward point for a six and then again showed intent by charging down the track for a boundary.

Earlier, the celebrated pair of Virat Kohli (50, 43b, 1×4, 1×6) and AB de Villiers (39, 36b, 4×4) were briefly entertaining but CSK managed to restrict RCB to 145 for 6 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Sam Curran (3/19) was once again brilliant up-front. He was well-supported by Deepak Chahar (2/31). Credit must be given to the CSK bowlers as they conceded only 20 runs in the last three overs and managed to take four wickets.

IPL’s most prolific batting pair of Kohli and De Villiers added 82 runs with some great technique against CSK spinners Imran Tahir (1/30) and Mitchell Santner (1/23) who kept a tight leash during the middle overs.

The CSK bowlers did well enough to take the pace off the ball which made it difficult for RCB batsmen to score. Yet, Kohli and De Villiers did manage to take control of the proceedings but failed to finish with a flourish.

Brief scores: RCB 145 for 6 (Virat Kohli 50, AB de Villiers 39, Sam Curran 3/19) lost to CSK 150 for 2 in 18.4 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 65 n o, Ambati Rayudu 39) by eight wickets.