Dubai: Ruturaj Gaikwad (88 n o, 58b, 9×4, 4×6) stood out with the bat amid ruins, guiding Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a fighting score of 156 for six against Mumbai Indians (MI) as the second phase of IPL-2021 resumed here Sunday at the Dubai Cricket Stadium. Had it not been for Gaikwad, it is doubtful whether the Kings would have crossed the three-figure mark after electing to bat on winning the toss.

CSK were rocked early on and reduced to four for 24 including the wicket of skipper MS Dhoni. Adam Milne (2/21) and Trent Boult (2/35) did the early damage and it appeared that MI would have a cakewalk even without their regular skipper Rohit Sharma who was indisposed and West Indian Kieron Pollard led the side in his absence.

However, after the early losses, it was Gaikwad who held the innings together. He put on 81 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (26, 33b, 1×4) to give a semblance of a hope to the Kings. After Jadeja’s dismissal, in walked Dwayne Bravo (23, 8b, 3×6) to take CSK past the 150-run mark. It was something which had distinctly looked impossible in the 15th over when the score read 87 for four. In the next five overs, the Kings put on 69 runs with both Gaikwad and Bravo putting the opposition bowlers to sword.

Gaikwad played shots all round the wicket and preferring square of the wickets shot more. He used the sweep and cut to good effect to tackle the Mumbai spinners. He took 41 deliveries to 50 and his next 38 runs came in just 17 deliveries with a strike rate of over 200. It proved the versatility that he has a batsman.

Earlier Rohit opted out of the game due to a knee niggle he had sustained during the recent England tour. Rohit had struck a century in the second innings of the fourth Test at the Oval but did not take the field when England batted. “The message from the physio is ‘assess every minute, don’t look too far ahead”,” Rohit had said after the Oval Test.

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said Rohit was kept out of the game as a precautionary measure. “Rohit had something going in last Test (Oval), so we thought a couple of days of extra precaution,” he said.

MI next play Kolkata Knight Riders, September 23 in Abu Dhabi. It is expected that Rohit will return for the game.

With the T20 World Cup beginning immediately after the conclusion of the IPL, the Indian maestro would not wish to rush his return. That is also the message that the BCCI has conveyed to Rohit, sources said Sunday.

Brief scores: CSK 156 for 6 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 88 n o, Adam Milne 2/21, Jasprit Bumrah 2/33, Trent Boult 2/35) versus MI. (Scoreboard incomplete).