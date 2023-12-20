Kathmandu: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will arrive here in the first week of January on a two-day official visit to Nepal during which he will attend a high-level bilateral meeting and hold talks with the country’s top leadership, according to Foreign Ministry sources here.

Jaishankar will arrive in Kathmandu on January 4 to attend the 7th meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission, sources said.

Nepalese Foreign Minister N P Saud confirmed the visit of his Indian counterpart to Nepal, without giving any details.

Jaishankar is visiting Nepal at the invitation of Saud to take part in the high-level bilateral mechanism between the two countries to review past agreements and boost ties between them, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

The Foreign Ministry here is yet to officially announce Jaishankar’s visit and the detailed itinerary of the visit.

During the visit, among others, an agreement on exporting 10,000 megawatts of energy from Nepal to India is likely to be signed.

During his stay in Kathmandu, Jaishankar will also interact with Nepal’s top leadership, the sources said.

PTI