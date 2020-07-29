Baripada: Sabai grass cultivated in many pockets of Mayurbhanj district has high demand for various household and decorative items.

Hundreds of woman of various self-help groups have become self sufficient by making sabai grass items.

Women of Guhaldihi village in Badajoda panchayat under Baripada block are a case in point.

A group of women has been making various beautiful crafts and decorative items in the village since 2011. They make small flower baskets, bags, pachhia (a kind of sieve) and other household items. Now, their business has started given them financial benefits.

The group of 11 women started it in a small way in 2011 by taking loan from a bank. Initially marking the item was a problem. In 2013, ORMAS extended a helping hand to them in selling their items.

ORMAS provided them skill development training too in making sabai grass items.

Over the years, this group has expanded to 13 groups with 61 women as members in the panchayat.

Women workers, mostly belonging to tribal communities, had been given special training.

They said that some women earn Rs 5,000 while others mange to earn Rs 20,000 every month.

“Earning is growing as the demand of the items is increasing,” they said.

Usharani Nayak, secretary of a group, said, “After finishing their household chores, women come to the centre at 10 am and make sabai grass products with machines. Some do it manually. These items are sold at fairs and festivals.”

Many other groups in Udala, Betanoti, Kuliana, and Shuliapada blocks are also into this business.

Deputy CEO of ORMAS (Mayurbhnaj), Biman Malla, said that women of this cluster were given help in 2013.

“Loan was provided to them while they were given skill development training. These women are earning enough with their items in good demand. They have also created their own identity with this craft,” Malla observed.

The Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) has been promoting the sabai grass industry for several years in the district. Sabai grass, a natural fibre, is abundantly grown in the hilly areas like Jadunathpur, Kamalashol, Purnachandrapur, Beladunguri and Astajharan in tribal-dominated Badasahi and other blocks.

PNN