Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar has sought help on Twitter for finding a waiter whose advice led him to redesign his elbow guard during his playing days. The Indian batting legend posted a video of him talking about the incident on his Twitter handle.

“A chance encounter can be memorable! I had met a staffer at Taj Coromandel, Chennai during a Test series with whom I had a discussion about my elbow guard, after which I redesigned it. I wonder where he is now & wish to catch up with him. Hey netizens, can you help me find him?” he wrote in his tweet.

A chance encounter can be memorable!

I had met a staffer at Taj Coromandel, Chennai during a Test series with whom I had a discussion about my elbow guard, after which I redesigned it.

I wonder where he is now & wish to catch up with him. Hey netizens, can you help me find him? pic.twitter.com/BhRanrN5cm — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 14, 2019

Tendulkar recalled in the video that the hotel staffer had come to his room in Chennai’s Taj Coromandel hotel during a Test series to serve coffee. He then told him about a change in bat swing whenever he played wearing an elbow guard.

“I noticed that whenever you wear an arm-guard, your bat swing changes. He said he was a huge fan and used to watch every ball rewinding the action 5-7 times,” Tendulkar says in the video.

“I said, yes! You are the only person in the world who figured that out. You won’t believe that I actually came back to my room from the ground and carried my elbow guard and redesigned it: the correct size, the right amount of padding, where the straps should be and all that.”

IANS