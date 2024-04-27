Los Angeles: Pop icon Britney Spears and her father, Jamie Spears, will no longer be pursuing the legal battle over her conservatorship.

The two have settled the dispute over legal fees after the first filing in December 2021. More than two years after the conservatorship that had given the singer’s father control of her life ended, the pair settled the dispute over the legal fees pertaining to the conservatorship battle, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Attorneys for both parties told ‘People’ that the pair settled for an undisclosed sum in Los Angeles Superior Court.

“Although the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete,” Spears’ attorney, Mathew S. Rosengart, said in a statement.

Rosengart further mentioned, “As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter. Britney Spears won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her fundamental rights and civil liberties were restored.”.

As a result of this settlement, the two have avoided going to trial over the alleged financial misconduct during her conservatorship. The trial was set to start in May, reports ‘The New York Times’.

The dispute followed the 13-year conservatorship that began in 2008. Jamie was removed as the conservator of her estate in September 2021, and the entire conservatorship was terminated two months later.