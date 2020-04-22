New Delhi: Indian cricket icon, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar will turn 47 Friday. However, he has decided not to celebrate his birthday this year. This is to show a mark of respect to the frontline workers leading India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reasons for not celebrating birthday

“Sachin has decided that this is not the time for celebrations. He feels that this is the best tribute he can pay to all the doctors, nurses, para-medics, policemen, defence personnel. People who are at the frontline fighting against coronavirus,” a source close to the player said Wednesday.

The world’s highest run-getter has already contributed a total of Rs 50 lakh to the PM Cares and CM Relief fund. Sachin Tendulkar is also involved with several other relief work initiatives. “He (Tendulkar) has always been very uncomfortable talking about this aspect,” the source said.

Fan initiatives

Numerous fan clubs are coming up with innovative tributes on social media for the iconic batsman. One fan club will be releasing 40 rare photographs of the maestro. Another will be highlighting all the social work and initiatives that the legend has undertaken in all these years. Another fan club will post pictures of all the centuries that he got in international cricket.

Terrific record

Sachin Tendulkar is the only batsman in the world to have scored 100 international centuries. Fifty one of these have come in Tests and 49 in ODIs. Tendulkar however, has said that the only batsman who can break his record is current Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Agencies

