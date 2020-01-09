Mumbai: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has pulled long time teammate and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s leg on social media over a picture of a fitness session which the latter had posted.

Former India captain Ganguly shared a picture on Instagram where he can be seen sitting in a field after a fitness session. He captioned the picture and wrote: “A good fitness session in a cold morning is very freshening (sic).”

Tendulkar brought out his funny side in a cheeky reply to the post, saying: “Well done Dadi! Kya baat hai!”

Ganguly reverted, referring to Tendulkar as a ‘fitness freak’. He wrote: “Thank u champion, always was a fitness freak .. u remember the great training days?”

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6zcBPbgc6S/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

To that, Tendulkar was tongue in cheek as he replied: “Yes Dadi..We all know how much you enjoyed training! Especially Skipping.”

Ganguly and Tendulkar amassed 6,609 runs together as an opening pair in 136 innings at an average of 49.32.

The two were responsible for laying the foundation for victories in many of India’s matches. The right-handed Tendulkar and the left-handed Ganguly proved to be the perfect combo to tackle the opposition fast bowlers among who were greats like Wasim Akram, Alan Donald, Glenn McGrath and Shoaib Akhtar.

Later on with the advent of Virender Sehwag, the former Indian captain dropped down to the No.3 slot.

PNN & Agencies