Berhampur: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has unsettled scores of people back in India and particularly in Odisha with many of their kin now stranded in the war-torn country, a report said.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine had directed the Indian citizens to leave for the country from February 15 but many of them including students pursuing higher studies in engineering and medical science are now stuck in Ukraine with Russia launching a full-scale attack on the European country.

As many as 30 students of Silk city studying engineering and medical science are still stranded in Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and Kharkiv city.

This was stated here by Asit Mishra, an MBBS student and resident of Berhampur, who returned to the city from Ukraine February 16. Currently, social media is the only mode of communication with the stranded Indian citizens and students.

Lipi Mohapatra, daughter of Umakanta Mohapatra at Vijay Vihar in Berhampur, has taken shelter along with 200 other Indian citizens at the Indian Embassy at Kyiv.

Lipi and others were expected to return to India Thursday but left stranded after Kyiv was declared a no flying zone due to the Russian military strike.

When contacted, Collector Vijaya Amruta Kulange said they have no details on the exact number of students and people of Ganjam district stranded in Ukraine but have asked all the 23 tehsildars to collect the details and submit a report to him soon.

Since then, they have been under the cover of Indian Embassy. It is now testing times for the family back in Odisha as the Ukraine airspace has now been closed.

Family members of Lipi are worried about her safety after they heard about the Russian attack on Ukraine.

She has been pursuing her medical degree at Kyiv. On the other hand, two other students – D Adarsh Patra and Biswambhar Badatya – have been successful in leaving Kyiv Wednesday, family members said.

The two will arrive in India in a Turkish Airline flight and will reach Bhubaneswar airport by 5pm, Friday. Over 20 students from Rourkela, eight from Jharsuguda and one student each from Soro and Bhadrak have been stranded in Ukraine.

Sangita Mohapatra of Karampur (Soro) and Madhumita Nayak of Bhatapada in Bhadrak have been stranded in Ukraine. Another medical student, Subhalaxmi Baral of Alati village in Ramachandrapur of Keonjhar district is also stuck in Ukraine.

PNN