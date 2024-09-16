Bhawanipatna: Bhawanipatna Sadar Assembly constituency MLA Sagar Charan Das is in the race for the post of president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress, sources stated here Sunday. This matter came to the fore after Das was called to Delhi by senior Congress leaders. He is stated to have appeared for an interview for the post. Chatters are abuzz that opposition leader in Parliament and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is looking for a young face from the Dalit community for appointment as the president of the students’ wing of the party. This development has been highlighted by a section of the media. Sagar, who also hails from a Dalit family, has established himself as a fighting youth leader. His father Bhakta Charan Das is a former Union Minister and has worked as a senior leader of the AICC for which speculation is rife that Sagar might be appointed to this post.