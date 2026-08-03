Kataka: Saikrishna Mohanty, a Class X student of DAV SCB Medical Public School, has brought laurels to Odisha by earning a place in the India Book of Records for his remarkable musical achievement.

The young singer secured the record by performing 40 Odia songs in 2 hours and 38 minutes, showcasing his versatility across genres. His repertoire included 12 traditional Odia songs, 19 devotional Odia songs and nine Odia film songs, reflecting a deep appreciation for the state’s rich musical heritage.

Born in Puri in 2011, Saikrishna’s accomplishment has been widely celebrated by his school, family and well-wishers. Congratulating the young achiever, the school’s Chairman, Dr Niranjan Swain, along with teachers and students, praised his dedication and wished him continued success in his musical journey.

Apart from this milestone, Saikrishna is also a recognised child artist of All India Radio (AIR), Cuttack, further highlighting his talent at a young age.

He is the only son of Basant Mohanty and Aparajita Mohapatra of Puri. His latest achievement is being hailed as a proud moment for both his school and Odisha’s cultural fraternity.