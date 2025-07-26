Bhubaneswar: SAI International Education Group Friday inaugurated the 13th edition of its flagship diplomacy event, the SAI Model United Nations (SAIMUN), with over 750 student delegates representing 23 nations and 26 premier schools across the globe.

Gracing the inaugural ceremony as Chief Guest, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo lauded the vision of SAI’s late founder Bijaya Kumar Sahoo. “When Bijaya first shared his dream of SAI, I asked him, ‘Are you sure about this?’ Today, I stand here with deep admiration for what he built,” he remarked. Encouraging students, he said, “Speak with confidence, and use this platform to grow into thoughtful, responsible global citizens.”

Chairperson Silpi Sahoo, in her welcome address, said, “SAIMUN is a celebration of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam— One World, One Family. It fosters cross-cultural dialogue and nurtures internationally responsible leaders.” SAIMUN 2025 features a total of 10 intellectually engaging committees that offer students a platform to deliberate on critical global issues through simulated diplomatic dialogue. The committees include the United Nations General Assembly – Disarmament and International Security Committee (UNGA-DISEC), United Nations Security Council (UNSC), United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women) and more, offering a hands-on experience in diplomacy, negotiation, and global governance.

A unique highlight was a service project involving international delegates and SAI students at a school for mentally challenged children, promoting empathy and inclusion. The event also saw the felicitation of academic toppers with the Bijaya Kumar Sahoo Global SAIoneer Award and the Bijaya Kumar Sahoo Emerging Entrepreneur Award, honouring excellence in academics and innovation.