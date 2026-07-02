Saintala: More than 10,000 residents of Saintala town in Bolangir district are grappling with an acute drinking water shortage, triggering public resentment over administrative inaction and stalled drinking water supply infrastructure projects.

Despite significant government spending under BASUDHA scheme, residents continue to struggle for potable water during the peak summer months. The town has relied on piped water supplied from the nearby Lanth river for nearly five decades.

However, ageing pipelines, frequent leakages and a dwindling water source have severely disrupted supply. Lanth river has virtually dried up this summer.

Although a temporary check dam was constructed to retain water, inadequate flow has prevented water from reaching the collection well used for pumping water to the town. Officials said the decades-old well has become heavily silted, further affecting supply.

Residents have also questioned the utility of an overhead water tank built at Kansarapada in 2021 at a cost of Rs 66.29 lakh. Though inaugurated by then minister Tukuni Sahu, the facility remains non-operational. Locals allege authorities have failed to address the crisis despite the problem persisting for several months.

Saintala Sarpanch Subrata Nag said the panchayat lacks funds to undertake river conservation measures such as additional check dams and water-retention structures.

Departmental engineer Itishree Dehuri said the situation would improve once a proposed mega drinking water project becomes operational. Block Development Officer Purushottam Mirdha said a new well would be excavated in the riverbed immediately to restore supply.

Residents have warned of a protest, including a national highway blockade, if drinking water is not provided without delay. The crisis has renewed concerns over ageing infrastructure and delayed implementation of water projects in drought-prone western Odisha.