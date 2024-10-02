Mumbai: Veteran actress Saira Banu shared a slew of images from her engagement day with late iconic star Dilip Kumar and said that she never doubted or questioned him as she “simply loved” him.

On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram, where she shared a gamut of pictures featuring the two stars from their engagement days.

Saira wrote: “MOHABBAT MEIN SAWAAL NAHIN KIYE JAATE, a line uttered by me in the movie ‘HERA PHERI’, and now I wonder, what value does it hold. The purest form of love lies in having faith in your beloved, to the point where the need for questioning simply fades away.”

She revealed she never doubted or questioned Dilip Kumar.

“Ever since I began my journey with my one true love, my sweetheart, Dilip Sahib, on this unforgettable day the 2nd of October 1966, I have never questioned anything. Whether it was the highs or the lows, or even the still moments in between, I never once doubted or questioned him.”

“I simply loved.”

She added: “For love, you see, is the foundation upon which everything else stands. It frees you from any burdens, doubts, or expectations, leaving only one thing behind, devotion. And in that devotion, one finds the true essence of love a love that is unconditional, liberating, and enduring. #EngagementDay,” wrote Saira.

Saira Banu was 22 years younger to Dilip Kumar. The two got married in 1966. It was in 2021 when Dilip Kumar passed away aged 98 after prolonged illness.

The actress and Dilip Kumar have worked together in films such as Gopi, Sagina Mahato, Sagina, Bairaag and Saira Banu.