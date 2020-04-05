Sakhigopal: In view of coronavirus outbreak, residents of Nua Someshwarpur panchayat have started a disinfection drive to sanitise various places in their villages.

The villagers of the panchayat have disinfected the roads, temples and houses of their villages without depending upon the district administration so far.

Several young men of the panchayat could be seen spraying a disinfectant solution with the help of spraying machine used in the paddy fields to kill agricultural insects. They also blocked the entry point of their villages by placing stones and cleaned the garbage lying around their villages.

As many as 20 young men from Banapur, Mohanty Sahi and Kansari Sahi could be seen contributing man-hours to the common cause.

Notably, a person from Sakhigopal Bajar area was asked to quarantine himself at his home after he came in contact with the COVID-19 positive man from Puri.