Baripada: Dereliction of duty has cost 843 officers heavily in the Mayurbhanj district. The state government has withheld their salaries due to their failure to complete the construction of houses in rural areas, a source said Wednesday.

As per instructions of the Mayurbhanj District Collector Hema Kanta Say, letters in this regard have been issued to all the BDOs of the district. A departmental letter (No. 8459) dated October 28, 2024, was issued which directed that the officers’ salaries will not be disbursed until the work is completed.

According to available information, 1026 officers had been assigned to the rural housing construction projects in the district. After verification, it was found that only 173 of them had completed the work assigned to them, while the performances of the remaining 843 were not satisfactory.

While examining the projects, it was found that these officers failed to complete their work due to a lack of field visits and proper monitoring. Authorities discovered that 63 per cent of the houses were not completed. The district administration termed the entire development as ‘unfortunate’.

The district collector has asked concerned officials to withhold the salaries of the 843 from October 2024 and it will only be released after the completion of the pending works. Giving utmost importance to achieving the objectives of the government, letters have been issued to 26 BDOs in the district for proper monitoring and completion of the pending works by the departmental officers as soon as possible.

