Cuttack: The sale or registration of Bharat Stage-IV vehicles will cease March 31 onwards. The State Transport Authority (STA) has directed Thursday all the RTOs to carry out necessary steps to implement the decision in their respective divisions. The STA has also said that vehicles sold before April 1 cannot be registered after June 30.

The Supreme Court had ordered October 24, 2018 the ban on sales of vehicles compliant with BS-IV emission norms in India starting April 1, 2020. The STA has asked all the RTOs to follow the order.

Bharat stage emission standards have been instituted by the government to regulate the output of air pollutants from motor vehicles.

Since BS-VI vehicles have already entered their entries into the market, the sale or registration of pollution creating BS-IV vehicles is banned.

With the rollout of BS-VI compliant cars and bikes, the government will also have to make BS-VI grade fuel available in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that for owners running BS-VI complaint vehicles on inferior fuel can create engine problems. However, using BS VI fuel in BS-III and BS-IV complaint vehicles will not be harmful.

