Bhubaneswar: Fake eggs are available in the city. They are on sale too for some strange reason. A few consumers who mistakenly bought such eggs alleged that the eggs are made of plastic-like material. The eggs were found to be in circulation in Nayapalli here Sunday afternoon.

Tension prevailed after a few consumers alleged that a grocery shop in Nayapalli area was dealing with the eggs and a few who bought them felt cheated.

According to sources, a few youths residing in VIP Colony under Nayapalli police station limits here and preparing for Company Secretaries examination have complained that they bought the eggs for lunch and found them to be fake.

The youths said they purchased half a dozen eggs, each for `5 from a grocery shop along with other provisions for cooking. However, when they broke the eggs to prepare omelet they found some yolk-like white-coloured liquid with yellow stain in it. When they cooked the content, it emitted a foul smell. When they tried to eat, some of them vomited because of the stench.

Enraged, the students rushed to the grocery shop with the remaining eggs and asked shopkeeper Rajendra Behera about the fake eggs. Behera broke the eggs and tasted the substance before the complainants and asserted that the content was perfectly alright and genuine. Soon, a commotion ensued at the shop later.

Nayapalli police reached the spot on a tip-off and seized a cartoon of eggs from the vendor. The students formally lodged a complaint at the police station in this regard.

The police have started an investigation by the time of filing this report. Behera was detained in this connection.

Notably, similar allegations about sale of fake eggs had led to a police investigation into the matter in 2017. However, the outcome of such probe is not known.