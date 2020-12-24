Mumbai: Hindi film industry’s superstar Salman Khan’s birthday is approaching and he is going to be 55 years old 27 December. This time he will not celebrate his birthday with pomp but a quiet and sombre celebration. Meanwhile, many interesting events surrounding his life are coming to the fore. One such anecdote is related to his childhood. Actually, Salman was very devilish like other children in his childhood. When he was in the fourth class, the teacher punished him and asked to stand outside the class. By the time, his father Salim Khan was passing outside the school, so he saw Salman standing outside the class.

He asked Salman as to why the teacher had made him stand outside the class, to which Salman said that he does not know the reason behind the punishment. When Salim Khan met the principal of the school and asked the reason for punishing Salman, he told that his school fees have not been paid on time, due to which he has been punished. On this, Salim Khan told the principal that it is his mistake that he has not been able to pay the fees and not his son, so he will not bear the punishment. After this, Salim Khan stood outside the class until school was over.

By the way, let me tell you that Salim Khan wanted to make his place in the industry as an actor. In the beginning, he also played small roles in about 14-15 films, but he could not show his acting skills, which he showed as a writer. Salim Khan wrote scripts for films Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Zanjeer (1973), Deewaar (1975), Kranti (1981), and more famously the Don franchise.