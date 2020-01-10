Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan announced Friday his next film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is slated for an Eid 2021 release.

Salman took to Twitter to make the announcement of the film, which will be directed by Farhad Samji.

“Announcing my next film…Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali… Story and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala… Directed by Farhad Samji… Eid 2021…” Salman wrote.

See link: https://twitter.com/BeingSalmanKhan/status/1215547133102841857

A tweet from the official account of Nadiadwala Grandson read: “@BeingSalmanKhan & Sajid Nadiadwala come together for Eid 2021 with project Titled: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. To be directed by @farhad_samji.”

Other details related to film are still under wraps.

Salman was recently seen as Chulbul Pandey in Prabhdheva’s Dabangg 3. The film is the third installment of the popular Dabangg franchise. It also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Sonakshi Sinha.

Dabangg 3 is still running in a large number of screens across the country. The film is well on its way to cross the Rs 200-crore mark.

It should be stated here that Salman Khan’s last 10 films have all grossed over Rs 100 crore each. It just proves the popularity of the actor. Producers can always be safe with their money as long as Salman is in the film.

PNN & Agencies