Hindi cinema superstar Salman Khan attended the birthday celebration of one of his bodyguards Saturday. A video from the party has gone viral on social media.

Even though Salman made himself available for the party, the actor, however, refused to eat the birthday cake. The viral video shows the bodyguard, identified as Jaggi, offering a piece of the delicious birthday cake to ‘Bhaijaan’ and Salman politely refusing to savour it.

The video features Jaggi cutting the cake while Salman and others singing the happy birthday song. When Jaggi offered his bos a pice, Salman opened his mouth as if to eat it but then abruptly turned his face away, leaving everyone in stitches.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIqp-9unWPW/

Salman is famous for always being accompanied by a team of security, led by his long-time bodyguard Shera who once in an interview with HT said: “Jab tak zinda hoon, bhai ke saath rahunga (I’ll accompany him till my last breath).”

“I always tell people that they will never see me standing behind or next to bhai. I will be standing in front of him, looking out for any threat,” he added.

Salman of course starred in the 2011 film titled ‘Bodyguard’ where he played the role of a bodyguard.

On professional front, Salman is currently seen on television as the host of the 14th season of popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. He will next be seen in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’.

PNN