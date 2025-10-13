New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan, who hosts Bigg Boss, opened up about his rumoured rift with singer Arijit Singh and the box office failure of Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, on the popular reality TV show.

On his alleged tiff with Arijit, Salman said Arijit and I are very good friends. That misunderstanding had happened on my side. After that, he even sang songs for me; he sang in Tiger 3 and now he’s doing one in Galwan.

The speculation about a rift began when Salman made a comment about the singer looking tired after performing in an award show in 2014. Singh cheekily joked that he was bored by him.

During his latest ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, Salman was asked which projects he regrets doing by comedian Ravi Gupta. After naming his 1992 films Suryavanshi and Nishchay, he defended his 2025 film Sikandar opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

I don’t regret doing any films in recent times. People do say it can be Sikandar, but I don’t believe that. The plot of the film was good, he said.

The actor then sarcastically took a dig at director A R Murugadoss, who earlier said that Salman Khan would not turn up on time on the sets in an interview.

I used to arrive on sets by 9 PM, and that created issues. This is what the director said, but my rib was broken. Recently, another picture of his was released, and the actor of the film used to reach the set by 6, Salman said.

He has directed a film called Madharaasi. It is a very big film and an even bigger blockbuster than Sikandar, Salman said about the box office failure of the movie.