Chennai: Actresses Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar were among scores of people who took time to greet actress and producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the occasion of her birthday Tuesday.

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who has worked along with Samantha in Telugu films, took to her Instagram page to greet Samantha. She wrote, “Happy Happy birthday you gorgeous girl, inside out! May you be blessed with a life full of laughter, joy, love and the divne’s choicest blessings!”

Actress Rakul Preet, for her part, wished Samantha on Instagram, saying, “Happy birthday Sam! Wishing you a year as beautiful as you are. Here’s to the greatest health, happy memories and a year that brings you everything you deserve.”

Director Neeraja Kona, who is also a costume designer and Samantha’s close friend, posted a picture of them together and wrote, “Happy birthday Papaa!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEERRAJA KONA (@neeraja.kona)



Earlier in the day, Lady Superstar Nayanthara had penned an adorable birthday wish to Samantha. Nayanthara wrote, “Happy birthday to the sweetest girl Samantha Ruth Prabhu.”

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who only recently shifted her home to Hyderabad, too greeted Samantha on Instagram. She wrote, “Happy birthday darling… Have a fabulous year… Keep killing it… And keep inspiring with all the amazing things that you do. You will always be Mana Inti Bangaram!!”

For the unaware, Maa Inti Bangaaram is a family action comedy drama created by Raj Nidimoru and directed by Nandini Reddy, who reunites with Samantha after their hit ‘Oh! Baby’.

The film stars Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, with a supporting cast featuring Sree Mukhi, Gautami, Anand, Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy, and Manjusha. Tralala Moving Pictures produced the film.

It may be recalled that the actress had, in January, said that the world of her upcoming film was rooted and emotional with a narrative style dedicated to being family first, whilst maintaining its quirky, edgy energy.

Samantha had then described Maa Inti Bangaaram as the story of a woman whose strength came as much from her vulnerability as from her courage.

The actress had also gone on to say that playing the character and nurturing the film as a producer had been incredibly fulfilling for her.

Interestingly, sources close to the unit claim that Samantha has performed most of the action sequences in the film in a saree.

A source close to the film had earlier said, “After The Family Man and Citadel, Samantha wanted to challenge herself further. In Maa Inti Bangaram, she’s doing most of the action herself, and doing it in a saree. It’s physically demanding and visually powerful, a portrayal audiences rarely get to see”.

Maa Inti Bangaaram is slated to hit screens worldwide May 15 this year.