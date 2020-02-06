Mumbai: Superstar of the Hindi film industry Salman Khan has reportedly cancelled a live performance in Houston, United States. Salman’s decision is an outcome of the fact that the event was being organised by Rehan Siddiqui, a Pakistani national accused of funding anti-India activities in the US.

The Houston-based Siddiqui has allegedly been involved in using the funds raised from star-studded events to support anti-India activities in the US in the past. Siddiqui keeps organising musical concerts featuring stars of the Hindi film industry and other celebrities regularly. He has hosted over 400 such shows till date. Celebrities such as Saif Ali Khan, Mika Singh, Pankaj Udhas and rapper Baadshah have been a part of events hosted by Siddiqui, according to a report in the website ‘opindia.com’.

The site further reported that Siddiqui is also currently planning to stage anti-CAA protests in Houston along with some Pakistani nationals settled there.

Last year, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh cancelled a performance hosted by Siddiqui.

A fan page of the superstar tagged him and tweeted: “When it comes to country, Salman Khan never leaves an opportunity to make fans feel proud. Again he cancelled show in Houston, organised by Pak promoter Rehan Siddiqui, who is allegedly raising funds from events to finance Anti-India Activities in USA. @BeingSalmanKhan.”

IANS