New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan Thursday released his latest song ‘You Are Mine’, a romantic ballad on which he has joined hands with his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri, better known by his stage name ‘Agni’.

The 4.35-minute song is sung by Salman and has rap by Ayaan, son of producer Alvira Khan Agnihotri and filmmaker Atul Agnihotri.

The superstar, who will next be seen in “Sikandar“, shared the link to “You Are Mine” on his Instagram account.

“Song Out Now… #YouAreMine,” he captioned the post.

Salman has penned the lyrics of the song along with Sanjeev Chaturvedi. Ayaan has written the rap lyrics.

Vishal Mishra has composed the track and Haider Khan has directed its music video.

Earlier this month, Ayaan made his rapping debut with “Party Fever”, which also had a special appearance by Salman.

Salman has previously sung popular tracks such as “Hangover“, “Main Hoon Hero Tera“, and “Chaandi Ke Daal Par“.

