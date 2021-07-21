Mumbai: Salman Khan on the occasion of Eid Wednesday has treated fans with the promo of the upcoming Bigg Boss OTT’. The actor finds it great that this season the show will have a digital first with ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, six weeks ahead of its television run.

“It’s great that this season of Bigg Boss will have a digital first with ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, six weeks ahead of television. The platform will see unparalleled interactivity where the audience will not only get entertained but also participate, engage, give tasks and more – It is truly for the people and by the people,” Salman said.

The actor, who has been a part of the show as a host for over a decade, shared advice for all the contestants who will be seen in the show.

He added: “My advice to all contestants is to be active, entertaining and conduct themselves well in the BB house.”

In the promo, Salman can be seen bursting with joy has he declares and warns the audience to gear up for the upcoming season.

He is heard saying: “Is baar ka Bigg Boss, itna crazy, itna over-the-top, TV par ban ho jayega..”

Salman also shared that he will be seen hosting on television. It is speculated that the digital version will have a different host, however no confirmation has been made.

The digital version of the show will air on Voot.