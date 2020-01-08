Mumbai: Salman Khan’s film Dabangg 3 was released December 20, performing well at the box office. Apart from Salman, the film features Sonakshi Sinha and Sai Manjerkar as well.

Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep played the villain Bali in Dabangg 3. Sudeep’s work has been highly praised in the film and for this reason Salman has gifted him an unbelievable present.

Salman has gifted him a BMW M5 worth around Rs 1.5 crore.

The actor took to social media to thank Salman and share pictures of his gift.

Sudeep shared a collage of pictures of himself with Salman and the car. Along with the collage, he wrote, “Good always happens when u do good. @beingsalmankhan sir made me believe this line further when this surprise landed at home along with him. BMW M5…. a sweetest gesture. Thank u for the luv u have showered on me n my family sir. It was an honour to have worked with u n to have had u vist us (sic).”

This is not the first time Salman has gifted a car to someone. Even before this, Salman was seen giving such expensive gifts to his costars.

Katrina Kaif

Salman and Katrina were last seen in the film Bharat. Salman gave Katrina a Range Rover car worth Rs 50 lakh.

Arbaaz Khan

Salman had bought four Range Rovers cars together after the success of the film Bharat. One he gave to Katrina, another to his brother Arbaaz Khan. He also gifted one to his mother Salma Khan and another one he kept for himself.

Arpita Khan

Arpita Khan has recently become a mother to a baby girl. Arpita also had a son named Ahil. Ahil was born in the year 2016. After Ahil’s birth, Salman gifted his sister a black BMW7 series.