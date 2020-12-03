Mumbai: Salman Khan praised Isabelle Kaif on her recently released music video titled ‘Mashallah’.

He shared the video on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Arre wah Isabel… lovely song and u looking good .. many congratulations @isakaif @rianamusicrecords @deepmoneyofficial”.

In this song, Isabelle appeared alongside Punjabi singer Deep Money. Sang by Deep Money, ‘Mashallah’ has been penned down by Kirat Gill and bankrolled by Riana Music Records.

Isabelle is the sister of one of the highest paid actresses of Hindi cinema, Katrina Kaif.

One of Katrina’s seven siblings, Isabelle made her acting debut with the 2014 film Dr Cabbie, directed by Canadian filmmaker Jean-Francois Pouliot and produced by Salman Khan.

Salman is all set to launch Isabelle in the Hindi film industry with an upcoming action film titled Kwatha. The film will also star his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma.

She will next be seen in the dance film Time to Dance where she will share the frame with actor Sooraj Pancholi. It will be helmed by Stanley D’Costa.