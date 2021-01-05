Hindi cinema superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are maybe rivals competing for box office supremacy but share a great bond off the screen.

The duo has previously worked together and there have been a fair share of ups and downs in their relationships but the mutual respect between the two is immense.

In an old interview, Salman, pouring his heart out, revealed why unlike him, Aamir has a clean image. ‘Bhaijaan’ believes that Aamir has a clean image maybe because he is married and is a family man to the core.

According to the ‘Dabangg’ actor, Aamir publicly announcing his love for his wife also endears him to the general public.

Salman and Aamir have of course starred in the blockbuster comedy ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ in 1994 which has over the years become a cult classic. The film also featured Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ directed by Prabhudeva. The film will feature Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

Salman will also be seen in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ co-starring Pooja Hegde and ‘Kick 2’ with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Meanwhile, Aamir will star in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ along with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

PNN