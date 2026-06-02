Mumbai: Days after the film Kala Hiran based on the blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan was unveiled, the superstar’s legal team has now sent a notice to the makers asking them to halt the release of the upcoming movie.

A fresh controversy has erupted around the film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, with actor Salman Khan’s legal team reportedly issuing a legal notice to those associated with the project.

According to the notice, the film’s makers have been asked to halt the film’s release and remove all promotional material, including posters and other publicity materials. The legal notice also carries a clear warning that further legal action will be initiated against the concerned parties if the demands are not met.

Bharat S. Shrinet directs the film, which is bankrolled by Amit Jani, who has previously been in the spotlight for backing several controversial projects, such as films based on the Kanhaiya Lal Murder Case, depicting the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

Following the legal dispute, uncertainty has grown over the future and release of Kala Hiran.

Meanwhile, Jani Firefox Media Private Limited has unveiled the first-look poster of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy.

According to the makers, the film is inspired by real-life legal battles and action-driven incidents and has been mounted with an international, Hollywood-style treatment.

The newly released poster features the lead character in an aggressive and mysterious avatar against a striking red-and-blue backdrop, hinting at a suspense-filled action narrative. The film’s teaser is scheduled to be released on June 20.

The news about Salman’s black buck case being adapted into a film was announced May 29.

The film blends genres like courtroom drama and crime thriller, and will showcase the famous rivalry between Salman Khan and the dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in a cinematic way. The film has been shot in several cities of Uttar Pradesh, including Sambhal, Moradabad.