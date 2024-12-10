Mumbai: As Salma Khan turned 83, her son and superstar Salman Khan had a special way of wishing his “mother India”, who is married to legendary screenwriter Salim Khan.

Salma celebrated her birthday in Mumbai at her daughter Arpita Khan’s newly launched restaurant in Mumbai. The Dabangg star took to his Instagram, where he shared a video of his mother dancing with brother Sohail Khan.

For the caption, the “Wanted” actor wrote: “Mummyyyyyy happy birthday…. Mother India, our world…..”

Salman’s former flame and actress Sangeeta Bijlani took to the comment section and wrote: “Happy birthday mom.”

Actor Sohail took to Instagram and uploaded a couple of videos dancing with his “mother India.”

In one Video, Salma could be seen cutting a big cake with daughters Arpita, Alvira and other members of her family standing alongside her.

He had captioned: “Happy birthday mother India (red heart emoji).”

Salma, who is born as Sushila Charak, and Salim Khan have four children together; three sons, Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail, and one daughter, Alvira. In 1981, Salim married actress Helen.

Recently, Salman performed for his Dabangg Reloaded Tour in Dubai. He also took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS video from the venue in which he could be seen rehearsing for the performance.

The event marked his first global appearance since receiving threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The actor was joined by other stars on the tour including Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Aastha Gill, Sunil Grover, Prabhu Deva and Maniesh Paul.

This comes amid death threats issued to Salman by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Earlier, in October this year, Salman’s close friend Baba Siddique was gunned down near his office in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Baba Siddique, who was very close to the Hindi film fraternity, was killed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.