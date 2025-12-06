Mumbai: Hindi film industry superstar Salman Khan, who recently wrapped up the filming of his upcoming war film Galwan, was seen sporting a clean-shaven look Saturday.

The actor was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai Saturday, and was surrounded by heavy security. The actor also waved at the media stationed at the airport before he went through the security check.

Earlier, the actor sported the moustache for his part in Galwan, and was seen in the same look for months at stretch as he shot for the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, and also went on for his Dabangg Tour.

The actor seems to have finally hit the resting patch after months of demanding schedule. ‘Bigg Boss’ will also wrap up its season with the finale scheduled Sunday, with the actor preparing to ring in his milestone 60th birthday December 27, 2025.

The actor Galwan marked another chapter in his looks, sporting a moustache. His most iconic look with a moustache is of the grey cop Chulbul Pandey from the ‘Dabangg’ franchise.

Salman was seen dressed in combat fatigues featuring a jacket with insignia, and other layers of the old Personal Camouflage Disruptive Pattern Material (PC DPM). Since the Galwan stand-off happened in 2020-2021, the character has been dressed accordingly. PC DPM was replaced by the New Battle Dress Uniform (NBDU) of the INCAM (Indian National Camouflage).

The new uniform was unveiled January 15 2022, during the 74th Army Day Parade in New Delhi. The new pattern was designed in collaboration with NIFT.

The picture also features a wound running down the actor’s side face. He wrote in the caption, “#BattleOfGalwan”.

The film is based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China June 15, 2020 during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

IANS